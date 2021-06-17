Charlottesville approves limited, application-based virtual school option

Students in the virtual program will be required to have their cameras on and will participate in more synchronous time than compared with the past school year.

“The expectation is that they will be logged in all day for mostly synchronous instruction,” said Summerlyn Thompson, principal of Johnson Elementary, during the presentation at the June 10 meeting.

Henderson said Buford students won’t have the same access to electives as those attending in person.

“When they go virtual, they are giving up something,” he said. “We’ll do what we can to meet their needs.”

Charlottesville High School will not have an entirely virtual option. Students can supplement their course load with classes through Virtual Virginia and with select classes at the school that will be offered virtually.

CHS Principal Eric Irizarry said that with the complexities of scheduling classes, it would be difficult to piece together a full-time virtual schedule that allows students to graduate on time.

The lack of virtual options concerned Je'Saun Johnson, the student representative on the board and a freshman at CHS.