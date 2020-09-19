Charlottesville, Albemarle schools start planning for potential second-quarter return to in-person classes

The proposal would have the first cohort return to class Oct. 13, then the second cohort Oct. 20 with the last group starting Oct. 27. These are the earliest possible return dates, according to the presentation.

Cheuk said the division leaders have been following other school divisions that chose to implement in-person learning and following the data. Wednesday’s meeting included a presentation from Thomas Jefferson Health District staff.

“We are very proud of the quality of our online offerings for this fall, but we know that face-to-face instruction is a better model for many of our students and families,” Cheuk said. “Our overall concern for student learning — combined with our commitment to safety — contributed to this proposed plan. Everyone agrees that we will eventually return to in-person learning; this process is to determine how and when we will do so.”

The advisory committee is slated to meet twice more this month before the Oct. 1 board meeting.

The committee’s first meeting on Wednesday came a day after the release of federal COVID-19 indicators to guide school reopening decisions.