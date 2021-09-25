Charlottesville, Albemarle schools rolling out new approach to school security

The adults in the new safety models are primarily focused on building relationships with students.

“The main pillar of their existence in the schools starts with relationship-building,” said Jesse Turner, director of student services for Albemarle County Public Schools. “They’re not there to be a disciplinarian, they aren’t there to be a counselor or a psychologist. But, they should be a conduit if they’re working with a child and they see that a child needs more than what they can provide, they can help advocate and connect that child with the next level of intervention.”

The Albemarle School Board approved the new model as part of the budget process for the current fiscal year. In Albemarle County, the model includes eight student safety coaches stationed at the division’s three comprehensive high schools and five middle schools.

Turner said that all eight coaches were hired before the start of the school year and have a range of backgrounds from counseling to law enforcement. Turner supervises the coaches and assigned them to their respective schools.