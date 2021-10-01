Charlottesville, Albemarle high schools set graduation rate records

“We are so proud of our students, families, and staff members who have worked so hard to stay connected and make progress throughout the pandemic,” Acting Superintendent Jim Henderson said in the release.

Albemarle County

By graduating 96% of its Class of 2021, Albemarle High School reversed a several-years decline in graduation rates. In 2017, 95.7% of AHS students graduated on-time and that figure has steadily dropped since.

AHS also graduated 100% of its Asian students, 95.8% of its Black students, 93.50% of its economically disadvantaged students, 87% of its Hispanic students and 90% of those with disabilities.

A little more than a third of Black and Hispanic students earned advanced studies diplomas compared with 77.06% of white students and 89.8% of Asian students. Overall, 64.97% of AHS students earned advanced studies diplomas.

At Monticello High School, 95.1% of students graduated within four years. That includes 97.8% of Black students, 89.1% of Hispanic students and 98.1% of those with disabilities, which is up from 78.9% in 2017.