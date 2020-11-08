Charlottesville, Albemarle divisions prepping for return to in-person learning

“And just how to do virtual the very best we can,” Powell said. “And I think that's really, in a lot of ways, it was a very good thing to do. Because there's so many things in the situation that are beyond our control that even as we go, over time, to more in-person instruction, we never know when circumstances could shift where there's no option but to go back to virtual, and so to have everyone, including our families, knowing what that looks like, and being as prepared as we can to do that the best we can, I think that's really a good thing to have.”