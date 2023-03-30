The first annual Technical Eats! Food Bus Wars continued on Thursday afternoon when senior culinary students and their instructors at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center cooked up an Indian fusion menu for community members and classmates.

CATEC social studies instructor Dave Topper said the students have been carefully curating the details of their food trucks - down to grocery lists, operation costs, customer service, marketing, food preparation and more - since the beginning of the month.

“I’ve never cooked any type of Indian fusion food in my life,” Senior student Xavier Stevens said. “So the whole challenge was honestly making the entire menu and seeing what we can do with it; seeing what works and what doesn’t. I like to joke around with my classmates about the competition but it’s all friendly. We’re all friends in the end but we are all competitive, so we want our bus to do better than some - we don’t express it though.”

Stevens and his team crafted a menu of popular Indian dishes fused with American favorites which included tikka masala mac ‘n’ cheese and tandoori chicken tacos.

As titillating an event as the food truck wars are, the students are actually being graded on their customer service, food quality, meal presentation and more for their final senior projects.

“This is something we want to highlight our bus and their skills,” Topper said. “We’ve always had food buses, but this year we decided to pit the students against each other so they could get the chance to show off what they’ve learned in the last few years.”

The first group to draw the first utensil in the food wars transformed the Technical Eats! bus into an Asian cuisine experience called “Rainin' Ramen” earlier this month. The final team will present their kitchen creations - a mac and cheese menu called “Mac Daddy” - on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the CATEC parking lot at 1000 East Rio Road in Charlottesville.