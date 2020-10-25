CATEC to start in-person instruction next month

“But it's time to move into the realm where the students need to start getting some practical skills,” she said. “Their instructors, staff and students all know this. They are advocating for it. … It's the start that is needed to meet their needs in order to secure their future.”

Ronald Moore, the auto body instructor at CATEC, said in-person instruction will help students build relationships with their teachers and fellow students and to feel part of the school community.

“I've been hearing from my students that it just doesn't seem real,” he said. “It just seems kind of fake, my students told me. So they're really needing that face-to-face to build those relationships in that culture for CATEC.”

In the interest of transparency, Carter said later in the meeting that some teachers had concerns about returning to school but wouldn’t speak during public comment out of respect for her.

“A couple of programs have more than one instructor,” she said. “We’ll work out whatever we need to work out so that kids can come back and teachers feel safe.”