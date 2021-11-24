CATEC annual Thanksgiving tradition gives students hands-on experience

Harry Sedwick has helped cook his family’s Thanksgiving dinner for the last three years, but this year, he had a hand in making turkey and an array of other holiday staples for many other families, thanks to the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center.

Sedwick and other culinary arts students at CATEC spent the last week mashing 200 pounds of potatoes, braising 40 pounds of brussel sprouts, and baking more than 50 pumpkin pies. For nearly 20 years, CATEC culinary arts students have annually sold pies or full Thanksgiving meals — the proceeds of which go back to the program — but the tradition took a break last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s been a lot of cooking,” Sedwick said, adding that he enjoyed it. “We were doing a lot of prep. It’s a lot of food.”

Community members could pick from one of four catering packages that cost $50 to $85 and serve eight people. Three of the packages included sliced turkey breasts and all had a range of sides. Dessert options were pumpkin pie and flourless chocolate cake. CATEC sold out in less than two weeks after pre-ordering opened, said Amanda Jay, coordinator of marketing and career development for CATEC.

Thanksgiving, regardless of what’s on the menu, is the largest cooking event that the students do.