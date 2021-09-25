Care and safety assistants part of new approach to school safety

The Albemarle School Board approved the new model as part of the budget process for the current fiscal year. In Albemarle County, the model includes eight student safety coaches stationed at the division's three comprehensive high schools and five middle schools.

Turner said that all eight coaches were hired before the start of the school year and have a range of backgrounds from counseling to law enforcement. Turner supervises the coaches and assigned them to their respective schools.

“I really believe that with the individuals that we've chosen, if there’s one attribute that they have is that they all love children and they all have a desire to have a positive impact on children,” Turner said. “So I think that once they're able to get into doing their work that they are going to be a main part of what happens at their school, so that's what I'm most excited about.”

Before Turner became the director of student services, he served as principal in area middle and high schools, which highlighted the importance of relationship-building to him.

“Young people have a difficult time learning if they don’t feel safe and if they don’t have meaningful relationships with adults in the building,” he said.