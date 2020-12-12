Burley high alumni work to pass history to next generation

“I consider myself a people person,” said Byers, who graduated in 1959. “I always like to be around and to talk to people, so that was great for me.”

He said the Burley teachers were the best he ever had. If you wanted an education, they were there for you, he said.

“Wherever success I have achieved in life, I contribute to this school,” he said. “I did not proceed to college for other reasons. I was able to receive enough to be healthy, to make a decent living and be a decent person, and to do some things in life.”

He went on to become the first Black store manager in the area of a large grocery chain. He later went into law enforcement and became a detective.

“That's why I'm so passionate about the school and passionate about people learning the history of the school,” he said. “I never was able to attend integrated school because I left in ‘59, so all of my education was in segregated schools. I'm not disappointed that I did, because I feel like I made the best of the situation that I was in. And so to me, Jackson P. Burley will always be something that I cherish and something that I’ll always be fighting for.”

Hollins said he had to attend Burley, rather than trying to get into Lane High School.