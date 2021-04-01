Buford principal leaving for position with Albemarle school division

After two years leading Buford Middle School, Jesse Turner is returning to Albemarle County Public Schools to become its next director of student services, the division announced Thursday.

He’ll start the new job July 1. The Charlottesville City school division is planning to post the principal job vacancy Friday.

“Since Dr. Turner will be with us until the end of the school year, we have time to find the right person,” said Keith Hubbard, director of human resources for the city schools. “We wish Dr. Turner all the best at ACPS.”

As director of student services, Turner will oversee a range of programs that support student learning and the social and emotional wellness of students, as well as school security and emergency preparedness, according to a division news release.

That includes the implementation of a new model to replace school resource officers that will start in August and the expansion of the STEP program, which is an alternative to out-of-school suspension.