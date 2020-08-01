The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville will offer a virtual learning center for children to safely participate in their online classes.
According to a news release from the YMCA, the Virtual Learning Enrichment Center will offer students a place to participate in their online classes while their parents or guardians work. The center will comply with local safety ordinances and social distancing guidelines.
The YMCA’s announcement follows decisions from the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school boards to start their school years largely online.
Charlottesville will begin all-online on Sept. 8 and will reexamine in-person learning after the first quarter ends.
Albemarle also will begin classes on Sept. 8, with most students taking classes remotely. Exceptions will be English learners, students without internet access and special needs children, who will have access to school buildings to participate in their online classes. Division staff has outlined a five-stage plan for reopening that would slowly allow more groups of students back into the buildings.
Registration for the Brooks Family YMCA’s virtual learning center opens Monday and the program is open to kindergartners through fifth-graders. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost operates on a sliding scale model and scholarships are available.
When online learning is completed, students will have time to do homework or structured, age-appropriate enrichment activities. Wi-Fi will be provided to support video chats, streaming media and other online school demands.
Each student should bring: a remote learning device, such as school-issued Chromebook or laptop; headphones; appropriate school supplies; a mask; and lunch, two snacks and a water bottle.
More information can be found at piedmontymca.org/virtual-learning-center.
