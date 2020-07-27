A planned facility near Jack Jouett Middle School to expand the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia's afterschool programs is moving locations, a change that reduces the project’s overall costs and spells the end for the county school system's only driving practice track.
The 30,000-square-foot facility now will be built on Albemarle High School’s driver education course, which was the nonprofit’s preferred location when it pitched the project two years ago. The Albemarle County School Board discussed changing the lease agreement in June and voted on the measure earlier this month.
“There are a lot of clear advantages to this site, and we're happy to go ahead and change course on building on the new site,” said James Pierce, CEO of the local Boys & Girls Clubs.
The organization sought additional funding from the Board of Supervisors to support construction on the previous site. That request wasn't granted because of pandemic-related revenue declines but did kickstart calls for the School Board to reconsider the project's location.
Moving sites means drawing up new site plans. Pierce said he's expecting the facility to open by the 2022-23 school year, a year later than originally planned.
“COVID-19 has caused us also to go back and look at some different characteristics of building design,” he said. “So there's a little bit of a COVID delay.”
The School Board and Boys & Girls Clubs signed a 40-year lease in June 2019 for the nonprofit to build a facility of up to 35,000 square feet behind Jack Jouett, adjacent to the athletic fields. The club currently operates a program inside the middle school.
The Boys & Girls Clubs initially proposed building on the track in May 2018; however, staff members with Albemarle’s driver education program opposed that plan, and some board members were hesitant about the organization taking over the driving course. When the lease was signed, the facility was moved to behind Jouett.
AHS is the only school in the county to have a specific track for driving practice; other schools use parking lots and cones to practice before students drive on the road with other cars. Virginia does not require an actual track course for driver education programs, just a safe space for the initial assessment of students and to practice specific skills.
The division said in a 2018 presentation that getting rid of the track could affect how teachers deliver the training, potentially lowering the quality and safety. That presentation also noted that there were limited safe spaces for driving practice at AHS.
School Board member Kate Acuff said during a retreat in June that that the staff, not the course, is responsible for the high quality of the county's driver education program, citing a program evaluation from 2018.
The board reviewed site plans in December, which were tailored to the original site. The two-story building was designed to follow the topography of the area, bending in the middle. However, building at that location was going to cost more money, in part because of the site work required, officials said.
Acuff said last month that the price tag was about $3 million more than expected, and that building on the driving track had several advantages, including better drainage and less disturbance of natural areas.
In March, Boys & Girls Clubs officials asked the county Board of Supervisors to provide $2 million over three years from the capital improvement program to support the project. That request was just before the COVID-19 outbreak officially was designated a pandemic and was never granted.
The nonprofit is raising $22 million — about 90% from private sources — to cover planning and construction costs, as well as at least five years of operating expenses, according to county documents. In 2019, Merrill and Jaffray Woodriff announced a $13.5 million donation to support the project.
The Board of Supervisors has in the past allocated taxpayer money to comparable projects, such as The Center at Belvedere and the Brooks Family YMCA.
During the budget work session, supervisors said they were surprised the Boys & Girls Clubs facility wasn't going to be built on the driving track and wanted more information about the site selection. A meeting was scheduled to discuss the issue further but was canceled because of the pandemic.
“When we picked this site, it was with full knowledge that there was going to be more cost,” Pierce told supervisors during a budget work session. “It was an absolute compromise. It wasn’t our first choice. But we happily did that. And I think one of the reasons we did that was to hasten the completion of the project and to get it operational.”
Pierce told supervisors at that meeting that he was hopeful they would be able to proceed without additional funding; however, it would be a different project.
“At this point, we’re talking size and scope,” he said.
County government officials later had to cut millions from the budget as the pandemic dealt a blow to revenue projections, and the Boys & Girls Clubs was told that it would not receive any financial assistance. Supervisors talked individually with School Board members about changing the location because the project was important to the community.
In June, the Board of Supervisors discussed sending a formal letter to the School Board about the issue but ultimately decided that such a step would be meddling in the School Board's business.
“If they don’t understand how we feel about the location, then they aren’t reading between the lines," Board of Supervisors Chairman Ned Gallaway said at the June 17 meeting.
Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley raised the issue of the letter at the June 17 meeting and said the old location was not good and "basically in a ditch."
The Board of Supervisors approved a critical-slopes waiver for the project that allowed grading within critical slopes on the site, disturbing no more than 0.79 acre.
"We are struggling with that site ourselves because of the critical slopes and other ramifications of that site," Supervisor Diantha McKeel said at the meeting. "This is a really good example of exactly why I keep saying that we need to include the school system and School Board on our work about climate change, tree canopies — it goes on and on. I think we are in different places when it comes to looking at situations just like this."
The new facility, a key to the school system’s plans to expand access to afterschool programs, will be open after school and during the weekdays in summers. Surrounding schools also will have access to some of the space. The Jack Jouett club currently serves about 200 students.
During the retreat, some School Board members said they weren't thrilled with the timing of changing the lease, thinking that the issue was done. However, no one outright objected to the change.
Board member Katrina Callsen said during the retreat that she was glad the board was revisiting the location.
“I think if there's any kind of silver lining in this, that is the place where that Boys & Girls Club should be,” she said. “It's safer for the students to walk there.”
Callsen and Acuff noted that more students would take advantage of programming at the new Boys & Girls Clubs facility than those who participate in driver education at AHS. The expanded Jack Jouett club will be able to serve as many as 300 during the school year and as many as 500 in the summers. An annual membership costs $35.
“This is in my district and I'm, of course, particularly concerned with re-envisioning that whole campus,” Acuff said. “... I don't want to have another year of fundraising delay before they break ground.”
Schools Superintendent Matt Haas said at the retreat that he was sorry to see the driving track destroyed.
“As the person responsible for operating the school system, my opinion is that we should shift to the one program that's going to be the most impactful for our youngest students, our most vulnerable students and often our most marginalized students because they could have an absolutely beautiful crown jewel of a facility that they could go to for their afterschool program,” he said.
“We have presented the board with data to show that there's no difference in outcomes for the students that use the driving range and those that don't, and it serves a very small group of students,” he said, referring to presentations two years ago.
