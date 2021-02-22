Blue Ridge School able to thrive due to great efforts to create bubble

“I think when we first set out, I had this vision that we create the bubble, and then everybody would take their masks off and we'd be running across the field happily, and life would be normal again,” Darrin said. “It never was, because we can't.”

So students and employees wear masks and social distance inside the bubble. Wristwatches monitor students’ temperatures.

The 750-acre campus has provided ample opportunities for students to safely interact with one another. There are trails for hiking and mountain biking, fields for playing soccer and other sports and a lake for fishing and canoeing.

“The outdoors have been, at least for me, really important,” Dudley said. “... spending time outside as much as possible, so that you're not cooped up indoors, particularly during that quarantine period, and just trying to socialize with the people that are here and building those relationships to not feel so isolated.”

Emmanuel, the senior from Bethesda, Maryland, said he appreciates being on campus.

“I definitely can't do the things [at home] that I do here and I'm just really grateful for the campus and all that nature and stuff like that,” he said. “So it’s definitely a blessing really.”