Bank of America gives Piedmont Virginia Community College a three-year, $400,000 grant

A $400,000 grant from Bank of America will help Piedmont Virginia Community College construct a new building and expand Network2Work@PVCC, a program that helps lift people out of poverty by connecting them to education and jobs.

The three-year grant is the largest corporate donation so far to the college’s Pathways Campaign to build state-of-the-art facilities, expand workplace development programs, and increase student access and support. The college publicly launched the campaign last fall.

So far, the campaign has received over $13.5 million in gifts and commitments, according to a news release.

“We are honored to partner with PVCC as they build their advanced technology and student success center and seek to expand the Network2Work@PVCC program,” Bank of America Charlottesville President Carolyn Rainey said in the release. “Partnering with institutions that support economic progress through jobs, training and commerce is one way we support long-term sustainable growth in our community.”

PVCC president Frank Friedman said in the release that the college was grateful for the gift.

“PVCC shares Bank of America’s goal to create economic mobility for all individuals and families in our community, and we believe the Pathways Campaign is an opportunity to make a sound investment toward achieving this important goal,” Friedman said.

For more information, go to pvcc.edu/donors-friends/pathways.