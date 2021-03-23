Atkins to take top state job after retirement

Charlottesville City schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins is taking a top job at the Virginia Department of Education, the school division announced Tuesday.

Atkins will become the department’s chief human resource officer in July after she retires from her role in Charlottesville on May 31, according to a news release. She announced her decision to retire earlier this month.

Atkins has led the school system for 15 years. Her tenure is the longest since James Johnson retired after 36 years in 1945.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve and work alongside such tremendous people,” Atkins said earlier this month. “I’ve actually postponed this decision for a while due to the pandemic, but I’m at a point where I want to spend less time as superintendent and more time as Nana.”

Atkins told employees in an announcement about her retirement that she used the word “retirement” loosely.

The School Board is planning to appoint an interim superintendent and will have a closed meeting to discuss personnel Friday afternoon.