Atkins to take top state job after retirement

Charlottesville City schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins is taking a top job at the Virginia Department of Education, the school division announced Tuesday.
Atkins will become the department’s chief human resource officer in July after she retires from her role in Charlottesville on May 31, according to a news release. She announced her decision to retire earlier this month.
Atkins has led the school system for 15 years. Her tenure is the longest since James Johnson retired after 36 years in 1945.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve and work alongside such tremendous people,” Atkins said earlier this month. “I’ve actually postponed this decision for a while due to the pandemic, but I’m at a point where I want to spend less time as superintendent and more time as Nana.”
Atkins told employees in an announcement about her retirement that she used the word “retirement” loosely.
The School Board is planning to appoint an interim superintendent and will have a closed meeting to discuss personnel Friday afternoon.
Atkins steered the school system through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic and undertook an overhaul of gifted education.
She’s also served on several state task forces, commissions and work groups over the years. Currently, Atkins is leading the state’s work group that will guide efforts to help students recover from the pandemic.
“Dr. Atkins has provided strong leadership in Charlottesville City Schools for more than 15 years while also lending her expertise to many state level policy discussions to promote student achievement, diversify the educator pipeline, and advance equity for all students,” James Lane, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in the news release. “She is nationally recognized as an innovative and effective leader, and we at the VDOE are excited to bring her energy and expertise on board to foster and cultivate a diverse and dynamic state education agency workforce.”
As assistant superintendent for talent acquisition and development, Atkins will oversee recruitment and retention of the state agency’s workforce and serve as a member of the state superintendent’s leadership team, according to the release.