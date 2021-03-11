Atkins to retire after 15 years at the helm of Charlottesville City Schools

“And so thinking about those grandchildren and thinking about all the work that we have done here in the school division and the journey that we’ve had here in the school division,” she said in the announcement. “Along with my husband, I have made the decision to retire at the end of this school year.”

She said her time in Charlottesville has been the highlight of her career.

“It has been a thrill to work with, learn from and to celebrate with each and every one of you,” she said. “You are amazing. I have enjoyed you. We have had wonderful times together and accomplished so much.”

Atkins said in the announcement that she uses the word “retirement” loosely.

“Because I know there’s another challenge that’s waiting for me just beyond that ‘R word,’ but as I start to make that transition, I will always hold dear in my heart all that we have done here, all that you have meant to me, all that you have meant to this community,” she said.

Establishing a locally supported preschool program for 3-year-olds, supporting social-emotional learning programs, investing in STEM and maintaining a commitment to the division’s fine arts programs were among the highlights of her tenure, according to the release.