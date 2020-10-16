At rally, teachers decry in-person learning plan

Karen Garland, a kindergarten teacher at Mountain View Elementary, didn’t expect to have to decide a few months into her 40th year of teaching if she would retire.

But if she doesn’t get approved to teach virtually for the second quarter, that’s the decision before her. As the division readies to offer in-person classes as part of Stage Three of its reopening plan, some teachers will be required to return to classrooms. Educators have been expressing concerns about their health and safety if they must work in the classroom with students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If they say I have to come in, then I have to decide if that’s what I’m going to do or am I going to retire unexpectedly?” Garland said Friday, adding that she is high-risk and thus doen’t want to take the risk of teaching in-person.

Holding signs and wearing stickers reading “Only When It’s Safe,” Garland and other Albemarle County teachers and parents stopped by both Albemarle County office buildings on Friday to highlight their concerns with Stage Three.

The School Board voted last Thursday to start the second quarter in Stage Three, which means that about 5,000 students will be eligible for in-person classes or access to the buildings.