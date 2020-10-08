Albemarle School Board gets an earful of input on proposal to move to Stage Three

Another parent called on the division to “reopen to the fullest extent possible.”

All of the more than a dozen teachers who spoke said the division should stay in the current stage because of safety risks with the virus and the disruption it would cause to students.

They remained concerned about their own health but also asked a range of questions about the logistics of the plan. They wanted more information about planning time for Stage Three, breaks during the day and job expectations for when students are at-home, among other questions.

Jeannie Ballard, a teacher at Mountain View Elementary, said Stage Three would mean that the school could go from having 25 students in the building to 400.

“It's too much too soon,” she said. “We're going to disrupt the progress we've made by starting over in teams of the classmates and teachers, possible or probable quarantines, and then flu season is right around the corner. It's too much too fast.”