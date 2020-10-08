Albemarle School Board gets an earful of input on proposal to move to Stage Three

After Albemarle schools Superintendent Matt Haas recommended more in-person classes for students, the county School Board heard a range of input on that plan Thursday.
Haas announced Wednesday that he was recommending a move to Stage Three, pointing to survey results from parents who reported that virtual learning wasn’t effective, as well as the lack of confirmed outbreaks in other school systems across that state that have reopened.
Haas said that division has invested $1.5 million to make sure it can successfully implement the five mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those are consistent and correct use of masks; social distancing to the largest extent possible; hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; cleaning and disinfection; and contact tracing.
The division is working on a webpage to publicly track all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the schools, Haas said. Fewer than five employees and no students have tested positive since school started.
“If it is necessary, I will move us back to Stage Two,” he said.
The school system started the year in Stage Two, which meant that fewer than 5% of students have been coming into the schools for online classes.
Under Stage Three, about 5,000 students would be eligible for in-person classes or access to the buildings. Preschoolers through third-graders would have in-person, non-virtual classes twice a week. Parents can continue with all-virtual classes, though the specifics of that plan are still in the works.
During Thursday’s meeting, division staff explained Haas’ recommendation, highlighted some survey results from parents and teachers and gave a broad overview of how Stage Three would work.
Before the presentation, 28 people signed up to speak during the board’s public comment period, which lasted about an hour and a half. Division staff began the presentation just before press time.
Haas thanked the teachers and school staff who have made virtual learning work during his statement to start the presentation.
About a dozen of those who spoke favored a move to Stage Three or a greater expansion of in-person classes for middle and high school students, saying that virtual learning has not been effective and they were worried about the effects of continued social isolation on their children.
“Self-isolation is unhealthy,” said Robyn Mattern, adding that her kids are physically and mentally exhausted at the end of the school day. “It’s not safe. It’s not effective.”
Shawn Boyd, another parent of middle and high school students, said he was concerned that parents and students aren’t being heard and cited examples of local private schools that have reopened successfully.
Another parent called on the division to “reopen to the fullest extent possible.”
All of the more than a dozen teachers who spoke said the division should stay in the current stage because of safety risks with the virus and the disruption it would cause to students.
They remained concerned about their own health but also asked a range of questions about the logistics of the plan. They wanted more information about planning time for Stage Three, breaks during the day and job expectations for when students are at-home, among other questions.
Jeannie Ballard, a teacher at Mountain View Elementary, said Stage Three would mean that the school could go from having 25 students in the building to 400.
“It's too much too soon,” she said. “We're going to disrupt the progress we've made by starting over in teams of the classmates and teachers, possible or probable quarantines, and then flu season is right around the corner. It's too much too fast.”
Parents who spoke also wanted answers about the plan for the all-virtual learning, whether their children would have the same teacher and about how the at-home learning days would work. On Wednesday, Haas said it was not a guarantee that students would have the same teacher or that the schedule would stay the same for those who stick with virtual classes.
“I don't feel that parents were given clarification about specifics of what virtual or hybrid will look like,” said Jennifer Warren, a teacher. “There's so many questions that I feel were not answered or the information wasn't given to us.”
Haas said at the start of his presentation that he wanted to make sure that all the questions get answered.
“We built our timeline so that we have a full month to continue to iron out details for each employee and students,” Haas said. “But I want to be sure we can address all the questions. If you have a question after tonight, I encourage you to start with your school's principal. If the principal doesn't have an answer, please contact me, and I will get you to the person who can answer your question and make sure the principal has the correct information moving forward.”
Most of the teachers and some parents worried about the disruption to students’ schedules and routines that a move to Stage Three will cause.
“Teachers will change, routines will drastically change, classroom communities will change, risk of exposures will change and mental health is going to suffer,” said Sue Zeanah, a PE teacher at Mountain View Elementary.
Xianaide, a student at Henley Middle School, was the only student to speak.
“I feel like we should be going back to school in person,” she said. “I know a lot of people disagree with me. … I can’t pay attention as well as I could in person.”
About 95% of teachers said in a recent survey that they felt their effectiveness with virtual learning was progressing.
About 40% of teachers said they would request to continue teaching remotely and 11% said they would request a leave of absence if required to work in person.
“I do not believe that forcing people into buildings where they don’t feel safe will improve the quality of learning for our students,” said Jennifer MacDonald, a teacher at Albemarle High School. “… Nothing is better than in person the way we are accustomed. This will not be that."
Debbie Stollings, a teacher at Agnor-Hurt Elementary, said that while virtual learning is going well for her, she knows there are students who are struggling, and that virtual learning doesn’t work for everybody.
“I’m not sure you are going to find a rich learning experience in our classrooms right now,” she said. “... Help us help the ones that this isn’t working for.”
