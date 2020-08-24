Area's public preschool programs expand eligibility criteria ahead of new school year

Families directly affected by COVID-19 are eligible for public preschool programs this school year, most of which will be initially taught remotely.
The area’s public preschool programs, which are free and include Charlottesville and Albemarle County programs and the Monticello Area Community Action Agency’s Head Start program, announced Monday that they are expanding their eligibility criteria. Historically, public preschool has been available to low-income families, children with disabilities and others at risk of starting kindergarten behind their peers.
Now, families with a household income of up to 350% of federal poverty guidelines are eligible. Income thresholds are on a sliding scale based on family size, so a household income limit for a family of four would be about $90,000, under the new criteria.
Job loss, sickness, employment as an essential worker, and children impacted emotionally or behaviorally by the pandemic are factors that will be taken into consideration during the application process, according to a news release.
Albemarle County’s preschool program, Bright Stars, will open to 4-year-olds and those who will turn 4 by Sept. 30.
Head Start is open to 3- and 4-year-olds who live in the county or city limits.
Charlottesville City Schools’ preschool program is open to those who will be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 30.
All three programs use a common application, which is available on any of the programs’ websites.
“[The expanded eligibility] means we have more flexibility in meeting more families’ needs at this time,” said Carol Fox, coordinator of Bright Stars.
Enrollment is significantly lower than past years, but the number is slowly increasing, Fox said.
“We definitely have space available and we want to ensure that even during COVID, even during remote learning, we provide these children with what they need to be successful, and that’s getting a high-quality start to their academic career,” she said.
Fox encouraged families to apply soon because teachers already are reaching out to families and starting to build relationships.
Child care will be a hurdle for the preschool families while the programs are offered remotely.
“A huge challenge for everyone right now is how to balance all this,” Fox said. “By the state doing what they are doing in terms of allowing us to increase our criteria, coupled with the support and flexibility that we are committed to offering at the local level, it feels like we are trying to work together.”
Fox said families in Bright Stars will have access to a family support coordinator who will help parents navigate the challenges of remote learning and connect them to other resources.
“This is someone who can walk beside you on this path to support you in continuing to be your child’s first teacher,” she said.
Fox said teachers and families have spent the summer planning for an at-home start to the school year and described the program as remote learning rather than virtual.
Children will engage with their teachers in other ways, such as over the phone, and Bright Stars will provide all of the necessary materials and supplies to students.
“It will surely feel different than in past years, but we vow to provide our students the quality curriculum we’ve prided ourselves on for years,” Fox said in the release. “These programs will continue to provide significant family engagement and support that is the hallmark of these early intervention preschool programs, which may be even more essential during this time.”
Sheila Sparks, preschool coordinator for the Charlottesville school division, made a similar pledge during a School Board meeting earlier this month.
“The learning component is the only part that is changing,” she told board members. “The rest of the components are very much in line with what we focus on in any early childhood classroom.”
Relationships between teachers and families, as in past years, will be key, Sparks said.
“It’s the basis for everything we do in early childhood,” she said. “We have to take care of the emotional connection first.”
Preschoolers in the city will have a mix of online and offline activities, including whole class and small group virtual meetings, as well as friendship groups, which Sparks said would be a time for students to form relationships with a few of their classmates.
“It’s a time where they could be silly, or [it could be] catered to individual student needs,” Sparks said at the meeting.
Families will receive a tablet that’s preloaded with different resources and activities to help parents work with their children.
“I think families and teachers need to give each other a little grace during this time, but we are going to partner together to make sure that this remote learning experience is really building a child’s confidence because their parent is going to be with them, and a teacher is going to get to know each of their children through the parent,” Sparks said. “… We’re going to be learning a lot but in a different way this year.”
