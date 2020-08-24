Area's public preschool programs expand eligibility criteria ahead of new school year

Fox said families in Bright Stars will have access to a family support coordinator who will help parents navigate the challenges of remote learning and connect them to other resources.

“This is someone who can walk beside you on this path to support you in continuing to be your child’s first teacher,” she said.

Fox said teachers and families have spent the summer planning for an at-home start to the school year and described the program as remote learning rather than virtual.

Children will engage with their teachers in other ways, such as over the phone, and Bright Stars will provide all of the necessary materials and supplies to students.

“It will surely feel different than in past years, but we vow to provide our students the quality curriculum we’ve prided ourselves on for years,” Fox said in the release. “These programs will continue to provide significant family engagement and support that is the hallmark of these early intervention preschool programs, which may be even more essential during this time.”

Sheila Sparks, preschool coordinator for the Charlottesville school division, made a similar pledge during a School Board meeting earlier this month.