Area schools receive $2.2 million to expand internet access

Schools and libraries had to apply in order to be considered for funding. In the area, the Louisa County school division received the most at $1,075,105. Across the mountain, Staunton City Schools received $1.3 million.

Orange County school division received $630,000 while Nelson County schools received $233,620.20. The other school systems receiving funding in the area include Charlottesville, Greene County and Madison County. The Covenant School and Charlottesville Waldorf School also received money.

Information about how the school divisions planned to spend the money was not included in Tuesday’s announcement.

The money was issued in three waves starting in late September with the last batch arriving this week, according to the release.

“We’re proud to see these federal dollars go toward keeping Virginia’s communities connected. This investment will help close the digital divide, while improving access to job opportunities and educational resources for Virginians as we continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” the senators said in the release.