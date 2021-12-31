Area schools monitoring rising COVID cases but stick with plans for in-person learning next week

“The bottom line is that working closely with the BRHD, we are staying the course to continue our many COVID safety strategies, including our testing programs,” Gurley wrote.

Gurley added that almost all of the positive cases in schools were transmitted outside of school or school programs.

At the recommendation of the Blue Ridge Health District, neither school system is planning a change to the existing protocols for quarantine and isolation despite changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the time frame for quarantine and isolation from 10 days to five.

BRHD said in an update Thursday that the majority of COVID-19 transmission takes place earlier after infection in the first few days before symptoms appear and about two to three days after. However, individuals who have tested positive can still be contagious up to 10 days after the beginning of symptoms or since the positive test.