Area schools hosting vaccine clinics for ages 12-15

“There are plenty of appointments that were open, even with that little influx of 12- to 15-year-olds,” he said. “It's hard to not find vaccine.”

So far, a total of 225,029 doses have been administered in the health district, and 65% of Albemarle residents have had at least one dose, which is the most in the state, according to the state dashboard. In Charlottesville, 58% of residents have received at least one dose. District-wide, 58% of people have received their first dose.

As vaccinations increase, COVID-19 cases are declining locally. On Wednesday, the seven-day average of new cases in Albemarle County hit zero for the first time since the early days of the pandemic. Charlottesville’s seven-day average has stayed at zero for almost two weeks.

“The zeroes are great,” McKay said, cautioning that the averages can be a little misleading as the state conducts quality checks on the data to make sure cases are assigned to the correct locality.

Those checks have meant that some localities have had a negative number of new cases. Still, numbers have fallen to the level where the health district can contain future cases, especially positive as state COVID restrictions were lifted Friday and students soon will leave school for the summer.