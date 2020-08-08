Area school divisions working to provide strong internet service to students currently without it

“We had embarked on this project and were really down the road on it, and now we’re on the speedway,” Diggs said.

To help students access virtual learning, the division deployed the Kajeet Wi-Fi hot spots, Chromebooks and iPads to students. Another 1,600 iPads have been ordered to give a device to every student, kindergarten to second grade. Currently, students in third grade and above receive their own device.

As part of Stage Two of the division’s reopening plan, students who don’t have internet or an adequate Wi-Fi hot spot signal will be invited to the school buildings or can complete school work via paper packets, flash drivers and recorded videos.

A select group of students with special needs and English-language learners also will be invited for online classes in the buildings in Stage Two.

During the spring closure, Albemarle County expanded the Wi-Fi signal strength to school parking lots, but that was a short-term stopgap, Diggs said.

“The feedback that we’ve heard is that people would much rather either be in their home or inside somewhere to be able to effectively do their work,” she said.

The parking lot service was to provide access in an emergency situation, Diggs said.

“But for a more sustained virtual learning environment that we’re trying to prepare for the fall, the access inside our schools will be more beneficial than in our parking lots,” she said.

