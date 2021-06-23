Area school divisions adjust COVID mitigation measures

With COVID-19 cases declining locally, the Albemarle County school division is planning to adjust its mask policy and roll back some mitigation measures, according to a message emailed to staff and families.

The announcement comes as summer programs are set to start early next month and as officials are working through state and federal guidance to make plans for the 2021-22 school year. All students will have the option to attend in-person classes five days a week.

The school year for county students ended last week.

To help with summer programs, the School Board will vote on July 8 on a revised mask policy that would allow students to remove their masks during outdoor time. School officials said in the message that they’ll practice social distancing whenever possible.

COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly as vaccinations increased. Albemarle and Charlottesville each have seen 21 new cases so far this month. In the Blue Ridge Health District, 73 new cases have been reported in June.