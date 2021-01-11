Area school districts in flux amid rising COVID case numbers

Madison and Orange counties are part of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Monday night, Louisa County Public Schools announced it would go remote-only, starting Thursday and going through Jan. 29, because of a large number of staff members who are quarantined due to potential COVID-19 exposure from outside the schools.

“We have to be at a place where we have enough staff to adequately uphold our health and safety standards,” the division said in a video to families. “For today and tomorrow, we were able to come up with a short-term coverage plan, but it’s not a sustainable, long-term plan.”

This staffing situation was one of three scenarios schools Superintendent Doug Straley said would trigger a switch to all-virtual classes.

Last week, Andrew Woolfolk, spokesman for Louisa schools, said that since winter break, the division had seen an increase in the number of staff members who have had to quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19, and that it was something they were keeping a close eye on.

Charlottesville public schools are still online-only, and the School Board recently delayed the start of in-person classes until at least March 8 because of the surge in cases.