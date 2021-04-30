Area high schools look forward to return of in-person graduation ceremonies

Students will have the chance to pick which ceremony they want to attend and reserve tickets via an online sign-up form that will go live next week. The high schools are still planning to livestream the graduations and offer a walk-thru option for students who are not comfortable attending the larger in-person event.

AHS is planning to graduate all students in one day, on June 5, with one ceremony in the morning and another in the evening. Western and Monticello High schools both will have one ceremony on June 4 and a second ceremony the following day. Murray’s graduation is set for June 1.

Thomas said the schools are aiming to hold ceremonies that are as traditional as possible, with musical performances and student speakers. Multiple ceremonies also means the chance to have more students speak.

“They’re trying to really keep the integrity of graduation, meaning they do want to have the kids process in socially distanced,” he said.

Custodial crews will clean and disinfect the spaces in between ceremonies.