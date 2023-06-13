UVA Community Credit Union has awarded 25 high school seniors over $35,000 as part of the financial institution’s 2022-2023 annual scholarship program.

“Education is something you carry with you for a lifetime. That’s why we feel it’s so important to give graduating high school seniors a head start in college through the Credit Union’s Local High School Scholarship program,” said the Chairman of the Credit Union Board of Directors Jeffrey C. Moscicki in a statement.

The scholarship was open to students attending public high schools, private and alternative schools as well as with homeschooled students, according to that statement. Students were required to attend schools in specific localities, including Albemarle, Cumberland and Fauquier counties and Harrisonburg and Lynchburg.

Applicants were required to submit an essay on the impact of post-COVID prices on families across the nation. Students offered suggestions for ways families can stay afloat, such as raising crops and livestock or couponing.

Each recipient was awarded $1,500 and recognized in May.

Recipients include Octavia Mills, Jordan Robertson, Zoe Otto, Maegan Lloyd, Mary McCoy, Benjamin Phillips, Bailey Morris, Francesca Corrales, Stevie Gilmore, Marwell Arauz Tellez, Tanya Mann, Sydnie Gomez, Jackson Kinsella, Sarah Lamm, Morgan Gregory, Aliya Aylor, Candace Fitzgerald, Jonah Medas, Evan Kulp, Malchiel “Scoot” Jones, La’Nyah Cabell, Briley Loan, Logan Brown, Emma Staley and Maverick Schiflett.