Area educators make case for collective bargaining

Michael Ray, a CAT driver, said at Monday’s rally that the drivers support the teachers.

“We have a lot of similar issues,” he said. “We do use the school buses. We supply them with our drivers to make sure that kids get to school. It’s been an ongoing problem exacerbated by COVID. But there was a problem beforehand. We also have a need for collective bargaining. We struggle doing the job that we do.”

Jessica Taylor, president of the Charlottesville Education Association, said collective bargaining would give school employees the changes to bring about the change they want to see.

She asked the roughly 100 people in attendance to raise their hands if they had bought supplies for their school or classroom, given up their planning time to cover another teacher’s class, eaten lunch while walking around the playground, brought food to school that wasn’t for them or wondered if a sore throat was strain from talking with a mask or “something way worse.”

Many people raised their hands in response to each point.