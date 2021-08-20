Area districts look to be safe as first day of school nears

The 114 cases thus far in August is one of the highest figures of any month of the pandemic among that age group. During the peak of the winter surge, there were 130 new cases in February among that age group, which made up 4% of the new cases that month.

This time last year, children 9 and under accounted for 3.9% of the 770 new cases reported in August 2020.

Although overall cases have not risen to the levels seen during the winter surge that sent schools back all-online, they are increasing following a few months in which numbers receded and seemed to suggest the pandemic was waning, thanks to higher vaccination rates. The delta variant quickly changed the game.

The number of children in the Blue Ridge Health District needing hospital care because of COVID-19 has increased slightly this month, from 10 to 13, with the three additional cases being 10% of the 30 new hospitalizations this month and less than 2% of the overall hospitalizations in the district since the pandemic began.

Dr. Norm Oliver, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health, said in an interview Friday that the delta surge is expected to last for another few weeks.