'An impossible situation:' Concerns and questions abound as Albemarle gears up for start of virtual school

“Normally I'm all about music and art and those would be the No. 1 priorities I would have,” she said. “But virtually those are not my No. 1 priorities because I'd much rather my kid be riding a bike or doing art with me. I don't really want them to sit through virtual PE, especially when my kids are already going to be doing a three-hour Zoom call. And so my big question was, is that required and what’s the flexibility? And I still get a different answer every time I ask that.”

After listening to the School Board meeting and talking to teachers, Wilson said the schedule sounded better.

“Teachers are working really hard to make the best of the situation,” she said. “… It’s an impossible situation.”

Jon Gardner, who has a kindergartner at Stone-Robinson Elementary in the PM block, was uncertain and skeptical that the morning specials and asynchronous work will keep his kid’s attention.

“There are two adults [working from home] in this household, which helps, but I foresee being pulled away from work a lot more than I have in the past,” he said.