Albemarle works to fill teaching vacancies before start of school year

Keiser said this is the first year the division has been affected by the national teacher shortage.

“We are seeing much smaller than typical job pools across all levels and content areas, and very unusually we’ve seen a drop in applicants for elementary teaching positions, as well as English and social studies teachers,” she said. “All of those areas are ones where we typically have very robust job pools. Hard-to-fill positions, as usual, include special education, foreign language and science teachers.”

The 180 teachers already hired for the 2021-22 year started training during the New Teacher Academy last week. The four-day program introduced attendees to the division and their schools, the new strategic plan, the culturally responsive teaching model and resources to use in their classrooms.

“I will say though, even with the smaller job pools, we have been able to hire an incredibly talented and diverse group of teachers who we know will provide rich learning experiences for our students,” Keiser said.

A full report on the new class teachers, as well as the overall staff, will be presented to board members later this fall, including details about demographics.