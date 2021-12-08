Albemarle wants to build a new school, split Mountain View into two

The new elementary school for Mountain View would be in addition to a planned six-classroom expansion that could cost $500,000 to $1.73 million above the $6.2 million already allocated to the project because of current market conditions. Board members and school officials said both were necessary because of the current overcrowding of the school and uncertainty about whether a new elementary school will be built.

The opening of a new school is at least five years away, officials said at last week’s meeting when the School Board was briefed on the recommendation. The division and its consultants have been studying long-term solutions for Mountain View throughout the summer and fall.

The School Board will formally sign off on the recommendation at Thursday's meeting.

“I would encourage the addition and the new school,” said Ellen Osbourne, the school board member representing the Scottsville district, which includes Mountain View. “... While we have the intention to have a new school by 2026-27 school year, I think we all know how those things work out. Something that's on a five-year plan then turns out to be seven years and down the road like that.”