Albemarle to revise mask policy after teachers raise concerns

Officials with the Thomas Jefferson Health District said earlier this month that eating outdoors, when possible, is preferred. Otherwise, students should eat at their desk or designated space that’s at least six feet apart from others, which the division is planning to do. Teachers should remain distanced and wear a mask, if possible, and eat lunch at a different time when practicable, the health district said.

In August, School Board attorney Ross Holden said the mask policy was intended to be one of general application.

“There will likely be regulations or a standard operating procedure that may vary with either classroom, the developmental level of the students, or even the school itself,” Holden told School Board members at their Aug. 13 meeting when presenting the policy.

Holden suggested that students in a classroom with a door to the outside could go outside and take their mask off for a break.

“Maybe there's a place in the classroom — away from the teacher and other students — where the mask can be taken off for a very, very short period of time,” Holden said at the meeting.