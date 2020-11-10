Albemarle teachers prepare for the return of students

Her students will be in school four days a week, two days of which are with her and the other two are with their general education teacher. Only two of her students from the first quarter chose the all-online option.

Redmond has been working mostly from home and coming into school to help students in the buildings to help with mask-wearing. They’re also working with some students on potty training.

She knows that her students have regressed during the closure, but she’s confident they’ll be able to get skills and knowledge back.

“We're going to work to really get that back,” Redmond said. “… When children typically regress, there's a faster learning curve for them to get it back. I think we'll be able to do that quickly, while also trying to learn the new curriculums they are also expected to learn.”

Students also will learn new tasks such as wiping down their desks and chairs at the end of the day.

To help students follow the precautions, Redmond and her team color-coded each student's space and supplies. Color-coded tape separates each student’s area, which includes two desks and a stationary bike that she borrowed from the physical education department.