Albemarle teachers call on School Board to set clear benchmarks for reopening

The Board of Supervisors on Sept. 16 approved the current restrictions until Nov. 18, but County Attorney Greg Kamptner said county staff would continue to monitor the situation between now and then.

Some speakers during Thursday's public comment section urged the board to adopt benchmarks or metrics to use in determining which stage to move to and supported the resolution from the AEA.

“But it can't be just like nine weeks and then it's going to magically disappear; an arbitrary nine weeks in one phase, then go to the next is not acceptable,” said Erin Wise-Ackenbom, a teacher at Albemarle High School. "You need to use science and data, and look at the experts. … If you don't like what AEA has laid out … then make your own and make it clean.”

The AEA’s resolution includes thresholds for Stages Three, Four and Five that are based on the district’s positive rate, the case incidence rates per 100,000 residents for Charlottesville and Albemarle, the testing capacity and turnaround times for test results.