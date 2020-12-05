Albemarle teacher says goodbye after 40 years

‘A bright light’

Garland had wanted to become a teacher since she played school with her sister and cousins when they were kids. Her sister knew she wanted to be a teacher and would practice with Garland and the cousins.

Her career plans solidified in the second grade after she had a bad experience in first grade.

“When I was in first grade, I had a teacher and I was really scared of her,” she said. “I woke up during the middle of the night, and I had a nervous stomach. In second grade, I said, ‘I’m going to be a teacher, and my students are not going to be scared of me. I’m going to make it a place where it’s going to be a place of learning and fun. And we’re going to be relaxed and feel safe.’ And that’s always the way I ran my classroom.”

She eventually started teaching second and third grade in Waynesboro, her hometown. She moved to Albemarle County in 1988 and taught at Rose Hill Elementary while the school now known as Mountain View was being built.

Garland was one of the first people Jones met at Mountain View; she started as principal in 2007 and moved to a division-level job in 2019.