Albemarle supervisors, School Board begin to reckon with uncertain budgets

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she was trying to not to immediately revert to 2010, when the county was affected by the Great Recession and stopped spending on capital projects.

“It seemed like the only survivable thing to do at the time, but if there's a way to do something tiny that will prevent us from going so far backward, that would be great,” she said.

School Board member David Oberg said that the current situation “sucks for all of us.” Although he hoped the economic situation wouldn’t resemble 2010, he did say the county should opt to build.

He said that 2010 was “the time to build” because there was the opportunity to hire contractors at a much lower cost than usual.

“I know it is painful to spend money at a time when the resources are low, but from what I've seen, that's usually the best way to avoid problems going forward,” he said.

Supervisor Liz Palmer said she didn’t think construction prices were down right now.

“If they do go down I'm very much interested in taking advantage of that, if possible, and obviously we have lower interest rates — I think the projections for interest rates are to be low for quite some time in the future, which is great for us,” she said.