Albemarle students to return in-person next week

As of Wednesday, January has been the worst month of the pandemic so far with 2,841 new cases reported in the Blue Ridge Health District. Additionally, there have been 66 more hospitalizations this month and 16 more deaths.

Schools also use the CDC indicators to evaluate the COVID-19 case data. Two of the CDC’s indicators are case incidence rate, which is determined by the total number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, and the percent positivity rate, which is an average of positive cases over the same time period.

On Wednesday, the county’s incidence rate was 398.1 and the positivity rate 4.6%.

The division has said it is operationally ready to move to Stage Four, which would allow for in-person classes for all students, though how frequently different groups would attend in person varies. Officials said at a School Board meeting earlier this month that the recommendation to move to Stage Four will be made when health metrics allow, though no specific metrics were mentioned.