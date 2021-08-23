Albemarle students return to full-time, in-person schooling

All of those exiting the cars were wearing masks, which are required to be worn while inside county school buildings. Some students even wore masks that matched their backpacks.

Inside, Decker kicked off class with a morning meeting on the carpet and discussion about how the group spent summer vacation before explaining class procedures.

“We’re gonna get along,” he said. “We’re like one big family in here.”

Haven and other students in Decker’s class had a chance to peruse the changes during a tour on the first day of school Monday. One student said the school was unrecognizable.

In addition to the expansion, the entire building was renovated to include new lighting, tile, more natural light and upgraded bathrooms, among other changes. A James River-focused interior design runs through the school’s hallways.

Families had their first glimpse inside the completed expansion at an open house last week. England said the initial reviews have been fantastic.