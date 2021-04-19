Albemarle schools won't be adding more in-person days this academic year

For the 10% of students who would not be comfortable, Haas said there will be a virtual option that will be a standalone school.

The division is planning to use federal stimulus funds to support the new virtual school. The first step will be hiring a principal and then staffing the school. Similar to the setup at the county's charter school and high school center, students at the virtual school could participate in athletics and extracurriculars at their base school.

Having an all-virtual school is “long overdue,” Haas said, and something division staff have talked about for years. He expects that anywhere from 5% to 10% of students would utilize the virtual option in a typical school year for a variety of reasons. For example, the virtual school would help better serve students who receive homebound instruction when they can’t attend school for a significant amount of time because of a medical issue.

“What happens is they almost invariably just get behind because it all hinges on coming to pick up work,” Haas said of those students.

“This may be something that could really help those students because if a student has a significant medical issue, and needs to be out of school for three months or half a year, they can transfer to the virtual school, attend from home and come back [to their usual school] if they want to or finish out the year. I think that's going to be pretty helpful and there's other areas where students might thrive in a virtual program.”

