Albemarle schools to unveil draft strategic plan next week

The Albemarle County school division will unveil the draft of its new strategic plan during a community-wide virtual meeting Tuesday.

Participants in the focus group meeting will be among the first to review the plan and provide feedback, according to an email message to families.

The division’s strategic plan typically outlines the vision and mission of the school system and future goals. A team of community members has been working with consultant group Battelle for Kids since December to create the plan.

The division’s current strategic plan ended in 2020.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be held via Zoom at bit.ly/3vVOMjw.

All families in the division are invited and encouraged to attend, according to the message. Division officials hope to finalize the draft plan over the next several weeks. The School Board ultimately will vote on the plan before its implemented.

— Staff reports