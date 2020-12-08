Albemarle schools to switch to all-virtual classes for week before and after winter break

Albemarle County’s case numbers do not meet the thresholds that the division outlined last month for a switch to all-virtual classes. The thresholds are based on two data points: the county's case incidence and positivity rates.

As of Tuesday, the case incidence rate, which is determined by the new cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, is at 261. Before Thanksgiving, it was 143.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers case incidence rates 200 or greater to be in the highest risk category for schools.

The county’s positivity rate is at 3.50%, which is below the county’s 8% threshold, but has steadily risen since Thanksgiving.

The division has said that a case incidence rate of 200 or more for seven days along with a positivity rate of 8% would trigger a move back to all-virtual classes.