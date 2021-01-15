Albemarle schools to stick with plan to re-evaluate in-person learning

That’s a different decision from whether to expand in-person classes to all students, which board members also discussed during Thursday’s meeting.

Speakers at Thursday’s School Board said that the recent changes in classes were disruptive and made it difficult to plan for childcare.

“What I heard from some of those parents, and what I've experienced, is just so much fluctuation in what we're doing is almost impossible to stay on top of it,” board vice-chairwoman Katrina Callsen said.

School Board member Judy Le echoed those concerns.

“Sometimes that flexibility of thinking of things week to week, just within the three to one, is harder for parents and caregivers who have less flexible jobs, and I know that we have a lot of those,” Le said.

Haas said his goal is to get students into the buildings whenever they can, adding that the new guidance from the state supports that stance.

“The direction from The Virginia Department of Education, which I agree with, is that we should take every inch we can get to bring children into schools who want to be there,” he said.