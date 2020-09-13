Albemarle schools technology staff breaks 'all kind of records' during first week

Responding to issues with internet access was a big focus of the first week, which was the first real test of families’ home internet or the hotspots, which use a cell signal in the area to connect to the web.

The division defines having internet access as the ability for students to stream audio and video at the same time.

Those who don’t have good enough internet were invited to school buildings, and Diggs said she expects they’ll be seeing more students coming into the schools to do their online learning.

“There’s also the families that are realizing that I’m not going to be able to get a signal no matter which carrier I have,” she said.

On the first day of school, the division was expecting about 400 students to come into the buildings for online classes because they don’t have internet access at home.

The Kajeet hotspots can connect with different cellular service providers, but families do need to try out different hotspots to find the carrier that works for them.

“There’s that back and forth right now trying to get it right,” Diggs said.