Albemarle schools team leading equity effort receives state award

Lars credited Hairston with having the longtime vision for this work.

“He has encouraged people that whole time and had the enthusiasm to bring people along,” he said.

Mitchell joined the team about a year ago. She said that as an equity specialist, she’s become more intentional about their work and keeping culture, students, partnerships and race at the center of everything she does.

“It's really easy to get caught up in a whole lot of things, because there's so many equity things that need to be done,” she said. “… If you focus on working with staff to build them up so that they can lead and then just identifying leaders who want to lead and keep building that up, I've seen that momentum, and I've seen how that shifted the culture.”

Moving forward, Mitchell and the other equity specialists are looking to expand the CRT certification and micro-credential program to other groups of division staff members, including those who work in the central office. Historically, the training was geared toward classroom teachers and school administrators.

Mitchell said becoming a culturally responsive organization is the division’s next step. That will take a lot of work, but she said people are interested and want to do it.

“This isn't like the equity specialists who are making something,” she said. “It's because of all the individual people who are part of the program who contribute their perspective and understanding of their role that helps to make this grow and develop into a stronger program.”

