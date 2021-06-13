Albemarle schools Superintendent Haas’ contract extended for another four years

Haas said he didn’t want to wait until the final year of his contract to start talking with the board about an extension.

“I wanted our School Board to know that I enjoyed our relationship and hoped it will continue,” he said.

Extending the contract now provides consistency and stability for the division, Haas said.

Paige echoed that.

“It gives him some reassurance by moving it forward,” he said. “It really would be an advantage to both the board and to him to advance [the contract] at this time.”

As for the next four years, Haas said he’s looking forward to the rollout of the division’s new strategic plan, which will be presented to the School Board during its annual retreat Friday, as well as a change to the county’s human resources department. The county and school district are studying how to separate the jointly run department so each entity has its own department.

Haas said the strategic plan will be a true plan with metrics to hold the division accountable as it seeks to ensure that every student succeeds.