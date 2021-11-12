Albemarle schools looks to give employees bonus ahead of payroll changes

To be eligible, they would have to work for the division as of Nov. 30 and receive a paycheck in December.

The school year has been particularly difficult for employees, administrators have said, because of staffing shortages and the ongoing pandemic. Albemarle already is providing bonuses to school bus drivers and school nurses and giving employees more work days to plan in an attempt to address the school year’s challenges.

“I think this is not only appropriate from a morale circumstance, from an inflation standpoint, but because we are changing the way paychecks are going as a result of our following the county,” board member David Oberg said Thursday. “My hope is that this will help ease some of that pain because it will be a pain for some of our employees with that change [in how they are paid].”

In addition to the bonus, employees also can request a pay advance up to 80 hours to ease the transition. That advance would have to be paid back by June 30 and would be deducted from each 2022 paycheck through June 30.

Local government employees can choose the pay advance or cash out accrued leave.

Birch said they chose 80 hours in order to give employees enough breathing room at the beginning of the transition as well as a manageable amount of money to pay back.