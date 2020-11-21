Albemarle schools look for ways make up learning lost to COVID

“So you haven't learned to read yet, and you've lost time, the likelihood of you wanting to read necessarily by yourself at home gets less probable so those are the kinds of things we’re trying to think about,” Collins said.

The division also wanted feedback on how they could revisit lost learning with equitable opportunities for enrichment and without simply repeating the material.

“As we turn our sights to 18 months, a year, two years down the road, we need to be thinking about what we're going to be putting in place not only to close the gaps that we had going in, but to accelerate the type of learning we need to happen in our schools,” Collins said.

During the forums, attendees weighed on the division’s proposed Portrait of a Graduate, the first step in crafting a new strategic plan. The portrait serves as the guiding light of the planning process and was developed by a large group of community members over the last few months.

“The portrait process is really the dream process,” McLaughlin said. “So if you took everything else aside and didn't worry about COVID or current state or achievement gaps or things like that, what do you want your kids to look like and to be able to do and to have developed by the time their K-12 experience is complete.”