Teachers in Albemarle County Public Schools last week were provided a video detailing the findings of a new audit and report commissioned by Superintendent Matthew Haas.

Haas was determined to find and address the “root causes” of a sizable achievement gap in the school division, particularly why students of color had test scores far lower than the state average for their demographic group.

The video will serve as a starting point for discussing the report more in depth, according to Dr. Daphne Keiser, assistant superintendent for school community engagement.

“The video is a start. Having that feedback from teachers is really important because they’re the experts, but there's also a task force made up of teachers, administrators, family and community members,” Keiser said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. “They all will also have an opportunity to engage with the report."

The divisionwide audit and report, conducted by Bellwether, a nonprofit educational consulting firm, cost about $110,000, according to Haas. It comes after a statewide decline in test scores in 2022, which Gov. Glenn Younkin has called “unacceptable.”

Bellwether was tasked with finding out why the passage rate on the Virginia Standards of Learning, or SOLs, for K-5 reading, K-5 math and high school Algebra I for students of color were far lower than the averages for other students of color in the state. Their results were also lower than their peers in other demographic groups in Albemarle school system.

“We are not providing all the necessary resources needed to empower our Black and Hispanic students, our students with disabilities, students for whom English is not their primary language and students who are economically disadvantaged, to achieve at the highest levels of their potential,” Hass said when he commissioned the report last fall.

The Bellwether findings were detailed at the School Board meeting Thursday and identified five specific root causes for the achievement gap prevalent in Albemarle schools.

In regards to how students were being taught, the report found three main issues.

First, the report concluded that the tests students take in class do not consistently reflect the level of rigor required by the SOLs. Also, the report found that the adults at school “are not equipped with the knowledge and skills to meet the instructional needs of all students.” Finally, it was determined that there were curricular gaps, particularly for secondary math and K-5 interventions which caused barriers for teachers and students.

The report also identified two root causes of the achievement gap linked to the support structure around teachers and students.

Bellwether asserted there was not a clear plan for how Albemarle schools would close the achievement gap. Second, they found that “internal and external stakeholders do not experience engagement in ways that meet their needs and center them as valued contributors to the solution.”

Haas said that the findings were largely what he expected.

“I wasn’t really surprised by anything I learned in the report. These are observations I’ve had over and over,” Haas said. “You do the best you can to work on these things. … While I would like to think I could influence change easily, it doesn't work that way.”

Bellwether presented the superintendent with a number of possible fixes.

In the classroom, students could potentially see more frequent standardized tests and upgraded instructional material, particularly for Algebra I and middle-grade math, that could take shape as tutoring or a summer math camp.

On the administrative front, Bellwether recommended rethinking professional development to create a more “systematic approach to adult learning.” The firm also thought it was important to strengthen systems for input, feedback and processes for communicating decisions to staff and families. Finally, Bellwether recommended clarifying how the school division’s actions would lead to better student outcomes.

Both Haas and Keiser avoided committing to specifics on what would be considered a success for reducing the achievement gap but maintained any improvement would be impactful.

“We would want to see improvement and achievement across the board for all groups,” Keiser said.

School Board Chair Katrina Callsen said that reforms will take time, but she is excited to tackle the challenge.

“There are no quick fixes,” Callsen said. “We have taken a lot of first steps in reforms already, and we are excited to take on the necessary work to help our students and staff.”

“Our plan is to dive back into the recommendations in October," she added, "and work to implement the reforms at our next budget session.”